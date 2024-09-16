U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Peila, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, conducts a preflight inspection of an F-22A Raptor, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force regularly engages with partners and allies to increase their ability to protect their sovereignty, coordinate common use airspace and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)