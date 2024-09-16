U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miles Heater, 19th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, conducts a preflight inspection of an F-22A Raptor, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s security presence, along with our Allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)