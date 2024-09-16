U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Peila, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, takes off in support of Dynamic Force Employment operations, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. DFE enables a joint force commander to move forces fluidly across the area of responsibility to seize, retain, and exploit initiative against an adversary and is key to ensuring readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)