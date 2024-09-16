U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chad De la Cruz, 199th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, conducts preflight inspections, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force regularly engages with partners and allies to increase their ability to protect their sovereignty, coordinate common use airspace and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)