U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miles Heater, 19th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, poses for a photo before a flight in support of Dynamic Force Employment operations, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s security presence, along with our Allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)