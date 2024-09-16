Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

    U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres-Chardon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Miles Heater, 19th Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor pilot, poses for a photo before a flight in support of Dynamic Force Employment operations, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s security presence, along with our Allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 01:01
    Location: US
