U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-30A takes off in support of Dynamic Force Employment operations, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. The U.S. Air Force regularly engages with partners and allies to increase their ability to protect their sovereignty, coordinate common use airspace and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)