Two R11 aircraft refueling vehicles assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fill up with jet fuel at a fillstand at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants flight is responsible for fueling three fighter squadrons and supporting premiere exercises such as Red Flag-Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8645420
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-CJ259-1167
|Resolution:
|5651x3760
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.