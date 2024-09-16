Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two R11 aircraft refueling vehicles assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fill up with jet fuel at a fillstand at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants flight is responsible for fueling three fighter squadrons and supporting premiere exercises such as Red Flag-Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)