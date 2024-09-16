Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelin Sanders, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, pulls a fueling hose out of an R11 aircraft refueling vehicle before refueling an F-35A Lightning II at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants flight is responsible for fueling three fighter squadrons and supporting premiere exercises such as Red Flag-Alaska, ensuring Eielson AFB remains ready, resilient, and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)