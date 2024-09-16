Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelin Sanders, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, poses for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants Airmen oversee refueling operations, conduct fuel testing to ensure safety standards and maintain fuel storage facilities, all of which are critical to operational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)