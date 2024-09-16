U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelin Sanders, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, assists the retraction of a fueling hose into an R11 aircraft refueling vehicle at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants flight is responsible for fueling three fighter squadrons and supporting premiere exercises such as Red Flag-Alaska, ensuring Eielson AFB remains ready, resilient, and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8645407
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-CJ259-1046
|Resolution:
|4159x2767
|Size:
|618.2 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.