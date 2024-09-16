Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s [Image 9 of 15]

    Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelin Sanders, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, exits an R11 aircraft refueling vehicle at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants Airmen are pertinent to the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission of providing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command combat-ready fifth-generation airpower, advanced integration training, and strategic arctic airpower basing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8645416
    VIRIN: 240912-F-CJ259-1095
    Resolution: 2184x3282
    Size: 590.31 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    F35
    354 LRS

