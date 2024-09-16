Fueling the Fight: POL Airman fuels F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaelin Sanders, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, speaks on a radio inside an R11 aircraft refueling vehicle at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. The 354th LRS petroleum, oil, and lubricants Airmen are pertinent to the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission of providing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command combat-ready fifth-generation airpower, advanced integration training, and strategic arctic airpower basing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)