US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spec. 3 Megan Osborne, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. The mission of the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation, and represent all Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)