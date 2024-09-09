US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Nicholas Ames, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. The U.S. Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law, creating the first new branch of the armed services since 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)