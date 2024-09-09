US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Nicholas Ames, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. Honor guards are required for each military service by the Department of Defense and are often used for military honors, transfer of command ceremonies and military funerals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)