US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

U.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Nicholas Ames, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. The U.S. Space Force was established in 2019 when it became clear that there was a need for a military service focused solely on pursuing superiority in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)