U.S. Space Force Spec. 3 Megan Osborne, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. Creating a separate honor guard program for the U.S. Space Force is the latest effort by the service to solidify its identity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8636352
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-TO650-1145
|Resolution:
|3106x4668
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.