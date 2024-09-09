Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

    US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Spec. 3 Megan Osborne, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. Creating a separate honor guard program for the U.S. Space Force is the latest effort by the service to solidify its identity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8636352
    VIRIN: 240522-F-TO650-1145
    Resolution: 3106x4668
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    USSF
    AFDW
    11th Wing

