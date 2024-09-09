US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

U.S. Space Force Spec. 3 Megan Osborne, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. On Aug. 30, 2023, Osborne was one out of the U.S. Space Force enlisted 16 new Guardians selected to serve as the initial cadres for the Space Force's Ceremonial Honor Guard program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
