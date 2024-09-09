Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform [Image 2 of 8]

    US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Nicholas Ames, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2024. While the U.S. Space Force is a separate branch of the military, it is organized under the Department of the Air Force, similar to how the U.S. Marine Corps is organized under the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Honor Guard
    USSF
    AFDW
    11th Wing

