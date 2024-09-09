US Space Force Honor Guard showcases official Service Dress Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Nicholas Ames, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, poses for a portrait photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2024. While the U.S. Space Force is a separate branch of the military, it is organized under the Department of the Air Force, similar to how the U.S. Marine Corps is organized under the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)