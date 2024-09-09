Two UH-60 Blackhawks prepare to depart in order to conduct military free fall operations with U.S. and Lithuanian special operations forces Soldiers in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 5, 2024. This event was a part of a bilateral training exercise with Lithuanian special operation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
