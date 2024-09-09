Cruising the Skies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITHUANIA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) waits until the aircraft achieves the desired altitude before conducting military free fall operations in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. The event gave the parachutists the opportunity to train on high altitude-low opening (HALO) and high altitude-high opening (HAHO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)

