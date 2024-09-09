Cruising the Skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) waits until the aircraft achieves the desired altitude before conducting military free fall operations in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. The event gave the parachutists the opportunity to train on high altitude-low opening (HALO) and high altitude-high opening (HAHO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)