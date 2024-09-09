Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time to Take a Leap

    Time to Take a Leap

    LITHUANIA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Lithuanian Special Operations Soldiers perform military free fall operations in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. This operation was a part of a bilateral training event with U.S. special operation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 07:13
    Photo ID: 8634618
    VIRIN: 240902-A-BQ241-1009
    Resolution: 5974x4480
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: LT
    This work, Time to Take a Leap, by SSG Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces
    Green Beret

