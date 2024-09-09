Military Free Fall Bilat Two

Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a military free fall operation in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 4, 2024. This event was a part of a bilateral training exercise with Lithuanian special operation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
