Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a safety inspection on a parachute during a military free fall operation in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. Military free fall is a method of delivering military personnel, military equipment, and other military supplies from a transport aircraft at a high altitude via free-fall parachute insertion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 07:13
|Photo ID:
|8634610
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-BQ241-1001
|Resolution:
|5777x4480
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting Ready to Jump [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.