    Getting Ready to Jump

    LITHUANIA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a safety inspection on a parachute during a military free fall operation in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. Military free fall is a method of delivering military personnel, military equipment, and other military supplies from a transport aircraft at a high altitude via free-fall parachute insertion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)

