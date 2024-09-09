Time to Jump

Lithuanian Special Operations Soldiers perform military free fall operations in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. This operation was a part of a bilateral training event with U.S. special operation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|09.02.2024
|09.11.2024 07:13
|8634615
|240902-A-BQ241-1008
|4550x4480
|1.58 MB
|LT
|2
|0
