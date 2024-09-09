A Lithuanian Special Operations Soldier performs military free fall operations in the Republic of Lithuania, Sept. 2, 2024. This operation was a part of a bilateral training event with U.S. special operation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 07:12
|Photo ID:
|8634616
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-BQ241-1012
|Resolution:
|2847x2016
|Size:
|232.15 KB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanging Out [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.