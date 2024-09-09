JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Weather analysis, live broadcast, and real-time installation data are being monitored and recorded at the Fort Eustis emergency operations center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2024. The EOC tracks data from the Fort Eustis installation and uses multiple screens to gather information from various sources, allowing it to provide updates on potential weather changes, formulate forecasts, and predict possible hurricane activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)