    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 6 of 6]

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Weather analysis, live broadcast, and real-time installation data are being monitored and recorded at the Fort Eustis emergency operations center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2024. The EOC tracks data from the Fort Eustis installation and uses multiple screens to gather information from various sources, allowing it to provide updates on potential weather changes, formulate forecasts, and predict possible hurricane activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8633489
    VIRIN: 240904-F-DA718-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weather
    JBLE
    hurricane readiness

