    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 2 of 6]

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Operations Support Squadron conduct a meteorological conditions brief to discuss potential weather patterns on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. 1st OSS analyzes weather patterns that might indicate possible hurricane activity in the region, which helps determine if conditions are safe for F-22 Raptors and other aircraft are safe to fly in JBLE airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8633472
    VIRIN: 240905-F-DA718-1003
    Resolution: 5387x3584
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    weather
    JBLE
    hurricane readiness

