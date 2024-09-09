JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Operations Support Squadron conduct a meteorological conditions brief to discuss potential weather patterns on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. 1st OSS analyzes weather patterns that might indicate possible hurricane activity in the region, which helps determine if conditions are safe for F-22 Raptors and other aircraft are safe to fly in JBLE airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8633472
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-DA718-1003
|Resolution:
|5387x3584
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
