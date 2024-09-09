JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –Dan Wyrick, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron lead emergency manager, reads a current weather report to update the base’s tracking system in the Fort Eustis Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2024. The EOC is a base wide entity that tracks data from both the Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base to provide leadership with the most up-to-date information on weather patterns, potential impacts to the base, and suggestions on how to prepare for incoming weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)