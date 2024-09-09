Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 3 of 6]

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

    NEWPORT NEWS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anissa Stephens, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather analyst, monitors a radar system for any potential weather changes at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. The 1st OSS analyzes weather patterns that indicate potential hurricane activity in the region, while weather specialists assess conditions, prepare forecasts, issue warnings, and provide weather briefings to pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    VIRIN: 240905-F-DA718-1007
    weather
    JBLE
    hurricane readiness

