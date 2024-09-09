JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anissa Stephens, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather analyst, monitors a radar system for any potential weather changes at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. The 1st OSS analyzes weather patterns that indicate potential hurricane activity in the region, while weather specialists assess conditions, prepare forecasts, issue warnings, and provide weather briefings to pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)