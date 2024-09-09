JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jez Williams, 1st Operations Support Squadron weather analyst, evaluates an updated report for potential weather changes at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. The 1st OSS reviews weather patterns that might indicate possible hurricane activity in the region to ensure the safety of Airmen, Soldiers and their families on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)