JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –Dan Wyrick, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron lead emergency manager, conducts analysis for potential weather changes at the Fort Eustis Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2024. The EOC is a base wide entity that tracks data from both the Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base to provide leadership with the most up-to-date information on weather patterns, potential impacts to the base, and suggestions on how to prepare for incoming weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8633481
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-DA718-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
