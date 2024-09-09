Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –Dan Wyrick, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron lead emergency manager, conducts analysis for potential weather changes at the Fort Eustis Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2024. The EOC is a base wide entity that tracks data from both the Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base to provide leadership with the most up-to-date information on weather patterns, potential impacts to the base, and suggestions on how to prepare for incoming weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8633481
    VIRIN: 240904-F-DA718-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away
    JBLE hurricane readiness will blow you away

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    JBLE
    hurricane readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download