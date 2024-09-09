What it Means to be a Student Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen student leaders assigned to the 315th Training Squadron pose for a group photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. The 315th TRS’s mission is to train, educate and mentor our future intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors through innovation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)