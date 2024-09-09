Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What it Means to be a Student Leader

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen student leaders assigned to the 315th Training Squadron pose for a group photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. The 315th TRS’s mission is to train, educate and mentor our future intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors through innovation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    What it Means to be a Student Leader

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Student
    ISR
    Goodfellow
    Technical Training

