What it Means to be a Student Leader

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauro Garza, student leader assigned to the 315th Training Squadron, calls cadences while students march to class at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. The troopwalk at Goodfellow allows student leaders to use precise facing movements to keep their flights aligned with the winding path from the dorms to the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)