What it Means to be a Student Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 315th Training Squadron stand at parade rest during morning formation outside the Western Winds dining facility at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. Students assigned to the 315th TRS hold open ranks regularly to ensure their uniforms and appearance are up to standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)