What it Means to be a Student Leader

U.S. Air Force Airmen student leaders assigned to 315th Training Squadron assess their performance after marching to class at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. The 315th TRS Airmen student leaders gather after every formation to reflect on their presentation and share concerns with Military Training Leaders (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)