    What it Means to be a Student Leader [Image 5 of 8]

    What it Means to be a Student Leader

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen student leaders assigned to the 315th receive their black aiguillettes during morning formation outside the Western Winds dining facility at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. Black ropes are selected to lead as members of the Student Drill Team and Special Activities Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

