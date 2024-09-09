What it Means to be a Student Leader

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During Air Force Technical Training, Airmen are encouraged to apply for student leadership positions categorized by colored aiguillettes or “ropes” on the left shoulder of their uniform.

The Rope Program is a selection process that involves airmen submitting an application to the military training leaders for approval. Each rope has its responsibilities and requirements to become and stay that rope throughout an airman’s time at tech school. The program's purpose is to give students a chance to lead and interact with different people before leaving the training environment. This allows students to take on leadership roles as they prepare to enter the operational Air Force.

“My philosophy is that this is a training environment, a place for people to learn and grow, so typically, I’m not going to turn anyone away,” explained Staff Sgt. Jeffery Campbell, 315th Training Squadron military training leader. “I like to give everyone the opportunity to at least try it on and see what they’re able to do.”

Students tasked with leading their flights are given ropes labeled by level of responsibility from green to yellow and finally, red. Along with the “stoplight” ropes, students can apply for other colored ropes with different assigned tasks. Black ropes are responsible for drill and ceremony and ensuring their fellow students’ uniforms are squared away and worn in accordance with Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903. White and teal ropes serve as student liaisons tasked with providing proper, easy access to on-base services to their peers and sharing resources and inspiration with those in need.

These responsibilities can take a toll on anyone, especially those in a stressful training environment. Once a student becomes a rope, they must use personal time to learn and improve as leaders, along with the typical responsibilities of a student in technical training.

“Being in these programs allows me to become a better leader, and that’s exactly why I joined to begin with,” stated Airman 1st Class Alvin Clavon, 315th Training Squadron student leader.

Even though these responsibilities can be stressful, they give airmen with skill and talent an opportunity to give back to their peers and lead while in technical training. Every Airman is expected to be a leader, and the rope program represents an opportunity for those students in training to sharpen their leadership capabilities as they continue on their path to becoming the future leaders of the Air Force.

