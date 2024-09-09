What it Means to be a Student Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman student leader assigned to the 315th Training Squadron takes accountability during morning formation outside the Western Winds dining facility at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 29, 2024. Green ropes are tasked with serving as an Airman Leader while providing peer-to-peer mentorship and assistance to other Airmen in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)