Delta 6 Change of Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Travis Prater, right, takes command of Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations, from Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr, Space Operations Command commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Prater is the third commander to take charge of DEL 6, the organization responsible for providing assured access to space through the $14 billion Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)