Delta 6 Change of Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Guardians and Airmen from Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations, stand in formation for the DEL 6 change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Delta 6 provides assured access to space through the $14 billion Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)