    Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    Delta 6 Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Guardians and Airmen from Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations, stand in formation for the DEL 6 change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Delta 6 provides assured access to space through the $14 billion Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) 

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8626629
    VIRIN: 240823-X-IF173-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

