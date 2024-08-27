Delta 6 Change of Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Travis Prater provides remarks as the new Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations commander during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Prater emphasized that he and his family are thrilled to join the Space Delta 6 team, and he is looking forward to breaking ground with the men and women of DEL 6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
