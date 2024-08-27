PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, provides opening remarks as the presiding official during the Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Miller spoke about the importance of the Delta 6 mission to the USSF and praised the Guardians and Airmen who support its operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) the importance of the Delta 6 mission to the USSF and praised the Guardians and Airmen who support its operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8626624
|VIRIN:
|240823-X-IF173-1004
|Resolution:
|4423x2949
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.