Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delta 6 Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, provides opening remarks as the presiding official during the Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Miller spoke about the importance of the Delta 6 mission to the USSF and praised the Guardians and Airmen who support its operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) the importance of the Delta 6 mission to the USSF and praised the Guardians and Airmen who support its operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8626624
    VIRIN: 240823-X-IF173-1004
    Resolution: 4423x2949
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    SpOC
    cyberspace operations
    Space Delta 6
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    DEL 6
    Space Access

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download