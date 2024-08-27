Delta 6 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Kennedy, provides remarks as the outgoing commander of Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. After two years of commanding DEL 6, Kennedy will be retiring after a combined 23 years of service to the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) combined 23 years of service to the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force, shared his thoughts during the ceremonial speech. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)