Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delta 6 Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Kennedy, provides remarks as the outgoing commander of Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. After two years of commanding DEL 6, Kennedy will be retiring after a combined 23 years of service to the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) combined 23 years of service to the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force, shared his thoughts during the ceremonial speech. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8626626
    VIRIN: 240823-X-IF173-1008
    Resolution: 4988x3325
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta 6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command
    Delta 6 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CO
    Change of Command
    SpOC
    cyberspace operations
    Space Delta 6
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    DEL 6
    Space Access

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download