Delta 6 welcomes new Space Access, Cyber Operations commander

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Travis R. Prater took command of Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Aug. 23, 2024.



Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, presided over the ceremony.



“You will see a transformation of this command from a Delta level that is mostly focused on [organizing, training and equipping] and providing capability to a component ready to defend and, where necessary, go on the offensive under Cyber Command’s leadership,” Miller said. “Travis’ career, when you look at him, he has been built for this job over the past 20 years… there’s nobody better to take the helm.”



Prater is the third commander to take charge of DEL 6, the organization responsible for providing assured access to space through the $14 billion Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems.



“To the warriors of Delta 6, our nation needs you now more than ever,” Prater said. “Victory is the only acceptable outcome. As such, we must aggressively rise to this challenge. Be bold in our approach to seize the opportunities and execute at the highest standards. I’m honored to serve alongside you as your commander. Together we will build a warrior culture to tackle challenges head on.”



Miller also praised outgoing commander, Col. Christopher Kennedy, for his leadership over the last two years.



“Chris, the rubber met the road during your time of leadership and the 1,100 folks that met under your command. You were successful in not only executing the cyber warfare mission but also executing the operations mission, something that really is the foundation of all our ability to deploy space power — 328,000 contacts for 200 spacecraft and supporting 100 launches in the last year alone.” Miller said. “It’s a $14 billion enterprise that Chris Kennedy and his team is responsible for. When we say they’re the vanguard of everything, there isn’t an operation in our business that this team doesn’t touch. So, I want to tell you that I’m very proud of you… I’m looking forward to seeing what you’re going to do next.”



Kennedy, who will be retiring after a combined 23 years of service to the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force, shared his thoughts during the ceremonial speech.



“It has been immensely rewarding to lead Delta 6… I’m proud that we’ve created an environment where people want to work and join us,” Kennedy said. “We focused on the most pressing problems, whether they were unit or service level, and achieved great progress… team, keep up the great work. I know you’ll do outstanding for Col. Prater.”



DEL 6 consists of nine squadrons and eight detachments/operating locations, across 13 geographically separated locations. The squadrons include the 21st Space Operations Squadron, 22nd SOPS, 23rd SOPS, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron, 64th CYS, 65th CYS, 68th CYS, 69th CYS and the 645th CYS.



To learn more about DEL 6, visit www.spoc.spaceforce.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:26 Story ID: 479695 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta 6 welcomes new Space Access, Cyber Operations commander, by Keefer Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.