Delta 6 Change of Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, left, and Col. Christopher Kennedy, Commander, Space Delta 6, right, clap after Col. Travis Prater, center, officially took command of Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 23, 2024. Established and activated in 2020, Delta 6 provides assured access to space through the $14 billion Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)