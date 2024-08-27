U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Makhi Johnson, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, prepares BDU-50 practice bombs at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. Having a significant stockpile of ammunition can signal to potential adversaries that the base is prepared to project force if necessary and contributes to deterring aggression by promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 01:08
|Photo ID:
|8622391
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-EP621-1105
|Resolution:
|5742x3828
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.