35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Makhi Johnson, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, prepares BDU-50 practice bombs at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. Having a significant stockpile of ammunition can signal to potential adversaries that the base is prepared to project force if necessary and contributes to deterring aggression by promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)