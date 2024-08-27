U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Deveno, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, places a shipping cap onto a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The munitions flight is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and delivering munitions for the F-16 Fighting Falcons, building and managing ammunition supplies improves their skills and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 01:08
|Photo ID:
|8622386
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-EP621-1016
|Resolution:
|6623x4415
|Size:
|17.15 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.