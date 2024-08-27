Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 2 of 7]

    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Deveno, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, places a shipping cap onto a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The munitions flight is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and delivering munitions for the F-16 Fighting Falcons, building and managing ammunition supplies improves their skills and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8622386
    VIRIN: 240826-F-EP621-1016
    Resolution: 6623x4415
    Size: 17.15 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Ammo
    Munitions
    Maintenance
    Training
    BDU-50

