35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Shaver, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, smoothens speed tape on a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The work of the munitions flight showcases the base's commitment to readiness and continuous improvement, which enhances its strategic standing to project air power and meet its mission of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)