35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Mitchell, center, and Airman 1st Class Jack Shaver, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew members, apply speed tape to a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The munitions flight’s work ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s aircraft are always armed and ready to meet mission needs and serves as a deterrent to potential adversaries, conveying that the base is capable of responding to any threats or crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)